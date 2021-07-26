ST MARYS — Maker’s Warehouse of St. Marys is sponsoring a community night of well-needed, good clean laughter featuring Comedian Jeff Allen.
On Nov. 13, dinner will start at 5:30 p.m., with Allen’s show, “The America I grew up in,” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited.
Allen’s rapid-fire humor centers on marriage and family. He has appeared on Dry Bar Comedy, Netflix, Amazon, Huckabee, Pureflix, Showtime, Comedy Central, VH1 and more. He starred in “Apostles of Comedy,” the series “Bananas” and his own one-hour comedy special, “Happy Wife, Happy Life” and the Warner Bros. film “Thou Shalt Laugh.” He has been featured at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival and HBO’s Comedy Arts Festival.
Allen’s Dry Bar Comedy videos have amassed over 100 million views on social media and other platforms, introducing him to tens of millions of new fans worldwide. At times both gut-wrenching and hilarious, Allen’s one-man show offers a unique glimpse into the world.
Tickets are $50 per seat in front-row tables, and $30 for all other seats. Dinners are $35 per person for beef, and $30 per person for chicken.