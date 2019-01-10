CLARION — Sister Marian Wehler, OSB, and Sister Tina Geiger, RSM, will be guest speakers at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast at 8 a.m. Jan. 21 in Clarion University’s Eagle Commons. This year’s theme is “Making a Difference.”
Wehler and Geiger are co-directors of Catholic Rural Ministry, which serves Venango and Clarion counties, as well as parts of Crawford and Forest counties.
Geiger grew up in New Jersey. Her work is focused on social justice, both internationally and domestically. She is a founding member of the U.S. Catholic Coalition against Human Trafficking. She has worked with Renew International, through which she developed understanding for the hunger in rural areas for spiritual catechesis and faith enrichment. She holds a bachelor’s degree in religious studies and a master’s degree in religious education.
Wehler is from St. Marys. Her work is in the field of education, having taught in Catholic schools and faith formation programs before teaching English in Tanzania for seven years. Wehler, who holds a bachelor’s degree in education, is a certified chaplain and has experience as pastoral care director.
She worked in the national office of the Alliance for International Monasticism in Erie, developing opportunites for Benedictine sisters to teach peers in Africa.
Dr. Pam Gent, provost of Clarion University, will present opening remarks. Daria Tatom, a sophomore chemistry major from Philadelphia, will deliver the student address. Lift Every Voice choir and violinist Emma Kovacs will provide special music.
Ron Radaker, director of Clarion’s Student Success Center, will provide closing remarks.
RSVP to asalsgiver@clarion.edu. Tickets cost $8 and are available at the door. Clarion University students with valid ID will be admitted free. Parking will be available in the lots near Eagle Commons.
The breakfast is sponsored by Clarion University and Clarion community organizations, charities and churches.
