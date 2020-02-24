CURWENSVILLE — A power point presentation titled “Managing Private Lands 101: Tips and Tricks for Improving the Wildlife Value of Your Land” will be held at 10 a.m. March 2 at the Curwensville Community Center, 11 Stadium Drive, Curwensville, adjacent to the Curwensville Football Stadium.
The program is free and open to any age and will be held before the March Clearfield County Senior Environment Corps (SEC) monthly meeting. SEC membership is open to those who are at least 55 years old.
Please come early for free coffee and donuts.
Snow date is March 16 at the same time and location. If the Curwensville schools are closed on March 2 due to inclement weather, that would be a guideline for postponement of the program.
The program speaker will be Eli DePaulis (Wildlife Technology Student, Penn State University, DuBois Campus)
The program, which is open to any age, will be presented by PSU Wildlife student Eli DePaulis. Large or small, private lands can provide valuable habitat for wildlife. This program will cover the basics of managing private lands for wildlife, including evaluating existing habitats, setting attainable goals, and implementing wildlife habitat improvement projects.
Topics to be covered include deer management, invasive species control, effective tree planting, and resources for landowners trying to improve the value of their land for wildlife. The habitat management techniques to be discussed during this program can be implemented on properties of all sizes, making this program appropriate for any landowner.
This past December, Eli DePaulis received the John Roe Student Sustainability Award from the Council of Sustainable Leaders at the Sustainability Institute at University Park. He earned the award for his work to eliminate an invasive species of shrub honeysuckle from wetlands near the Penn State DuBois campus.
The John Roe Student Sustainability Awards recognize exemplary performance by individuals who consistently excel at cultivating opportunities to advance the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals while demonstrating personal integrity, an unwavering commitment to their values/morals, and a commitment to the mission/values of Penn State.