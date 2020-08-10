DuBOIS — Isabella N. Mangiantini, a member of the Class of 2020 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Mount Aloysius College, Cresson. Her field of study will be radiology, medical imaging and ultrasound.
Mangiantini is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, DuBois.
At Central, Mangiantini was on the National Honor Society. She was a member of the Yearbook Staff, Rotary Interact Club and Campus Ministry. Mangiantini played and lettered in Track and Volleyball.
She received the Foundress Academic Excellence Award, the Heritage Scholarship and the CCHS-DDC Alumni Association Scholarship
She is the daughter of Bernie and Shannon Gabriel, DuBois and Gary and Nadia Mangiantini, New Bethlehem.