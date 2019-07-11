Leyton A. Mangiantini, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend St. Francis University, in Loretto. His field of study will be Bachelor of Nursing with a concentration in Pre-Med.
At Central, Mangiantini was a member of the National Honor Society, Mock Trial, varsity football captain. He was a member of the Varsity Football All Conference Team and the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Mangiantini graduated from Central with 3 college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College. He received the DCC Key for Foreign Language. He is the recipient of the St. Francis Assisi Scholarship, Franciscan Scholarship and the CCHS-DCC Alumni Association Scholarship.
His parents are Mr. & Mrs. Bernie Gabriel and Mr. and Mrs. Gary Mangiantini.