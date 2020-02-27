DuBOIS — In conjunction with the upcoming movie, "I Still Believe," in theaters March 13, all Golden Ticket Cinemas across the nation are proclaiming March - Cancer Awareness Month.

The film, which is the story behind the popular Jeremy Camp Christian song of the same name, also deals with the subject of Ovarian Cancer - and Golden Ticket is proud to be partnering with The American Cancer Society to help fight against this terrible disease. Donations can be made at concessions during the patrons visit.

Recommended for you