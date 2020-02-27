DuBOIS — In conjunction with the upcoming movie, "I Still Believe," in theaters March 13, all Golden Ticket Cinemas across the nation are proclaiming March - Cancer Awareness Month.
The film, which is the story behind the popular Jeremy Camp Christian song of the same name, also deals with the subject of Ovarian Cancer - and Golden Ticket is proud to be partnering with The American Cancer Society to help fight against this terrible disease. Donations can be made at concessions during the patrons visit.