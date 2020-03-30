BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University honored 147 student-athletes as 2019-20 Bloomsburg University Scholar-Athletes. A luncheon honoring their achievements was held Mar. 4, in the Kehr Union ballroom on campus.
The student-athletes honored achieved a grade point average of 3.25 or higher over the past two semesters and/or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher and were at least a sophomore academically. In addition to the 147 student-athletes, 45 freshman or transfer students were also honored for achieving a 3.25 GPA in their first semester on campus.
Julie Marchioni from Reynoldsville, a member of the Women's Swimming team, was one of those recognized for the academic achievement.
