BLOOMSBURG — Julie Marchioni from Reynoldsville, a member of the women’s swimming team, was one of 81 Bloomsburg University student-athletes recognized by the Division II Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) with an Academic Achievement Award for the 2019-20 academic year.
The 81 recipients were 20 more than last year’s total of 61 and were just one shy of the school-record 82 student-athletes that earned the honor during the 2016-17 academic year.
In total, there were 15,226 student-athletes from 200 institutions recognized for the 2019-20 Academic Achievement Awards –numbers that shattered the records for highest number of participating institutions and the largest number of student-athletes being nominated since the award program’s inception. For the second consecutive year, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has the largest number of student-athlete honorees with 1,365.
In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the DII ADA. The student-athlete must also have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, have attended a minimum of two years of college level work, and have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year.