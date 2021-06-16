LEWISBURG — Bucknell University presented degrees to more than 800 graduates at Commencement on May 23.
Mary Betts, B.S. in Education in Early Childhood Education, from Hawk Run had a degree conferred during the ceremony.
The University’s 171st Commencement took place across three ceremonies spread throughout the day in Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium, allowing for proper social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Each ceremony honored graduates from Bucknell’s three colleges, with Arts & Sciences graduates at the first two ceremonies and Engineering, Freeman College of Management and master’s students recognized at the third. Dispersed seating on the football field was arranged for the graduates, as well as physically distanced pod seating for family and friends in the stands.