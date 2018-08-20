The NUCA PA Scholarship Committee recently announced Richard Joseph Marzella is the recipient of the 2018-2019 Emanuel A. Paris Memorial Scholarship. Marzella is the son of Rick and Julee Marzella of Ridgway. Continental Construction of Ridgway, Pennsylvania, is the NUCA PA member firm of affiliation.
Marzella is a 2016 graduate Ridgway Area School District. Along with achieving high honors, he has focused his entire youth on his future career.
Richard is interested in pursuing a degree in civil engineering at Penn State main campus this year. His interest in this topic stems from his parents’ example of owning and operating a successful utility construction business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.