SCRANTON — Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Geisinger Commonwealth) conferred a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree upon 98 students who compose Geisinger Commonwealth’s graduating Class of 2021, including Matthew D. Adams of Lanse.
Commencement ceremonies were held May 2 at Mount Airy Resort in Mount Pocono. The ceremony was also live streamed.
Steven J. Scheinman, M.D., Geisinger Commonwealth’s president and dean, welcomed guests and graduates. In January, Scheinman announced his retirement. In his final remarks as Geisinger Commonwealth president and dean, Scheinman reflected on his long career as a physician and as a dean. He noted that a career in medicine “offers the opportunity to combine elements of some of the noblest pursuits available to humans: healing, teaching and scientific inquiry.” He said, however, that good doctors, if they really care about their patients, “will find that they have more to teach you about life, and illness, and suffering, and death, and hope, than you could possibly learn from teachers, or books, or even online.”
Greetings were offered on behalf of the school’s board of directors by board chair, Virginia McGregor, and also by Geisinger CEO, Jaewon Ryu, MD.
William Jeffries, PhD, vice president for academic affairs and vice dean of medical education, together with Scheinman, presented the commencement speaker, Karen De Salvo, M.D., with an honorary Doctor of Medical Arts degree.
Aditya Eturi, M.D., a member of the Class of 2017 and chief resident in internal medicine at Brown University, offered greetings from Geisinger Commonwealth’s growing Alumni Society.
Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) is a member of the Geisinger family. GCSOM offers a community-based model of medical education with campuses in Danville, Doylestown, Scranton, Sayre and Wilkes-Barre.