First Commonwealth Bank - Trust, as Trustee for The Glenn and Ruth Mengle Foundation recently awarded a grant to Mature Resources Foundation, a subsidiary of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc.
This award will go towards Phase I Development of the Village of Hope in Lecontes Mills, which involves placement of the first “pocket neighborhood” and renovation of the school building to create the Community Hall.
More information pertaining to the Village of Hope can be found on the project’s website, www.ourvillageofhope.com, and by visiting the project’s Facebook page, The Village of Hope – LeContes Mills.