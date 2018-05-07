The Clearfield County Commissioners declared that May 2018 was Older Americans Month for Clearfield County. John A. Sobel, Antonio Scotto, and Mark McCracken signed the proclamation at their Clearfield County Commissioners planning meeting on May 1.
The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is celebrating Older Americans Month 2018 with a theme of: Engage at Every Age. Since 1963, led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), the annual observance offers a time to celebrate their stories, and their contributions and learn about, support, and recognize our nation’s older citizens.
Getting older doesn’t mean what it used to. For many aging Americans, it is a phase of life where interests, goals, and dreams can get a new or second start.
Today, aging is about eliminating outdated perceptions and living the way that suits you best.
This year’s theme, “Engage at Every Age,” emphasizes the ways older adults are living their lives with boldness, confidence, and passion while serving as an inspiration to people of all ages. The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will use OAM 2018 to focus on how older adults in our community are redefining aging—through work or family interests, by taking charge of their health and staying independent for as long as possible, and through their community and advocacy efforts.
For more information about the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. services, call 765-2696.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.
