Ashley N. Mayes, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School will attend Gannon University, Erie, PA. Her field of study will be LECOM 3+3 Early Acceptance Doctorate Program – pharmacy.
At Central, Mayes was a member of the National Honor Society, Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, Envirothon, Mock Trial, Math Competition, Rotary Interact Club, DCC Community Players, Senior Class Play and the DCC Cross Country Team. She was also involved with RYLA – Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. Mayes was named salutatorian of her class.
Mayes graduated from Central having earned 23 college credits through the DCC College Within High School Program with St. Francis University and Butler County Community College.
Mayes is the recipient of the Gannon University Academic Excellence Scholarship, Rotary Club Scholarship, and Priority First Federal Credit Union Scholarship.
She is the daughter of Barry and Karen Mayes.