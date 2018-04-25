BROOKVILLE — Wayne and Brandee (Shaffer) Zook of Brookville announce the birth of a son at 5:40 p.m. March 3, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Mayson River Zook weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. He joins his sibling, Elliana Rayne Zook, age 2, at home.
Maternal grandparents are Glenn and Vonnie Shaffer of Brookville. Paternal grandparents are Ronald Zook Sr. of Mercer and Betty Zook of Greenville.
Paternal great-grandmothers are Grace Alabran and Grace Foster, both of Greenville.
