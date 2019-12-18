GREENVILLE, South Carolina — Emily McCullough of Rossiter was named to Bob Jones University's 2019 Concert Choir.
McCullough is a sophomore majoring in English.
The Concert Choir is one of BJU's upper-level choirs comprised of mostly junior and senior students. Auditions are held for new members every August and January before the start of each semester.
"I'm honored to direct this year's Concert Choir," said conductor Dr. Fred Coleman. "Having had many of these singers as part of our graded choral program in previous years, I'm very encouraged by their progress and am excited to see what this group will accomplish this year."
In addition, the Concert Choir performs two major concerts during the academic year. In November, the group presented their fall concert in BJU's War Memorial Chapel. In April, they will perform the first choral concert of the spring season.