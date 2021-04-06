CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Area Agency, Inc. and Village of Hope, Inc. are partnering with Morrison Living to launch the first-of-its-kind meal program that will bring quality nutrition to area seniors in a unique way.
During this pilot launch, this innovative program will focus on serving elderly couples, grandparents raising grandchildren, and individuals who may have family in the home providing care. The goal of these kits is to bring new recipes into the home, adding nutritious options to seniors’ plates while creating more time spent together preparing the meals.
These meals are designed to be simple to create while adding value to the plate. Each kit includes fresh, healthy ingredients for three meals to accommodate two servings per meal. Each kit also includes nutritional education on recipes and ingredients.
The Made Fresh with Love Meal Kits are possible due to a Meals on Wheels America Grant received by the Agency in 2020. Anyone interested in participating or learning more about this program is encouraged to contact the agency at 814-765-2696.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.