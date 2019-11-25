Here. Here to Learn!
Penn Highlands DuBois is a community teaching hospital. A community teaching hospital focuses on integrating the hospital’s teaching programs with specific patient needs of the community it serves and focuses on enhancing the local patient care experiences within its specific market.
Though not physically part of a university-based medical school, Penn Highlands Healthcare, or PHH, has a close affiliation with the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, LECOM. Medical students in their third and fourth year of school complete their required clinical rotations in both inpatient and outpatient medicine, primary care, surgical specialties, emergency medicine, psychiatry, and obstetrics and gynecology.
PHH has a robust graduate medical education program, known as GME, that trains recent medical school graduates in Family Medicine. These young physicians work with board certified physicians in both the hospital setting and outpatient offices caring for patients. Family Medicine Residents also see patients in family medicine offices located in both Brookville and DuBois.
Recently, a group of first and second year medical students from the University of Pittsburgh Medical School spent a weekend at PHH learning more about primary care medicine in a rural setting. Fifteen medical students accompanied by an advisor arrived in DuBois on a Friday evening. The students from Pitt as well as our LECOM students participated in a suturing workshop and a joint injection workshop conducted by our Family medicine Residents and Clinical Faculty from the Penn Highlands residency program.
After educational presentations by the resident physicians, students practiced suturing skills on pigs’ feet and then practiced injecting knees, shoulders, hips and elbows using specially-designed models. These educational tools were provided from a grant from the LECOM.
The medical learners along with members of the PHH residency faculty socialized over dinner. The Pitt students then participated in two health screenings in the DuBois community. The first was held Saturday morning at the Free Medical Clinic of DuBois, and the second was Sunday morning at the First United Presbyterian Church in DuBois. Screenings consisted of measurement of body mass index, blood pressure, blood sugar, heart rhythm with portable EKG monitoring and skin examination.
Saturday afternoon, the Pitt students toured Penn Highlands Brookville with President Julie Peer. While touring the facility, they had the opportunity to talk with Emergency Department physician and Pitt graduate, Michael Martino, MD. In addition to learning about the uniqueness of the practice of medicine in rural western Pennsylvania, the students were able to experience the culture of smaller-town living. Participation in CREATE’s Soup and Soul and hiking Scripture Rocks in Brookville was a highlight to the weekend. The group stayed at the Soul Platter Café in DuBois, a pay-what-you-can/pay it forward restaurant in DuBois and an affiliate member of One World Everybody Eats. Students performed service work at the café in exchange for their accommodations.
The overwhelming feeling students expressed to Lisa Witherite-Rieg, DO, Director of Medical Education at PHH was that of welcome. It is the hope that these bright, young physicians-in-training chose to further their education in our community and ultimately return to practice medicine here.
For more information on the medical education programs offered at PHH check us out at: https://www.phhealthcare.org/about/family-medicine-residency-program
To schedule an appointment to see a family medicine resident in DuBois, call 814-503-4305 and in Brookville 814-849-0990.
This article was written by Dr. Lisa Witherite-Rieg.