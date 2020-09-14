RAMEY — A Medjugorje Retreat will be held Sept. 20, 21, and 22, each night at 5:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Annunciation Church, Ramey.
The public is invited to attend and learn about the Apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary and her messages for the times. There will be Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament with the Rosary. Speaker Ann Vucic will share her first hand experiences in the beginning days of the apparitions until now. ( www.magnificatpittsburgh.org/annvucic)
Each evening will focus on a different topic so people can attend one or all three. There will be time for private healing prayers in the church following the presentation. Because of social distancing practices, this event will be held outdoors at the shrine. Please bring a folding chair. In the event of inclement weather, they will proceed to the church.