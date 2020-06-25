BROCKWAY — The Maple Shade Mansion in Brockway will host a meet-and-greet the author for Brockway native Nick Hoffman and his new book, “He Was There All the Time,” from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 9.
The book tells about some of the people whose presence and influence in Hoffman’s life saw him through his parents’ divorce, the challenges of adolescence, 30 years as a newspaper editor, a decade-long struggle with alcoholism and more. “He Was There All the Time” illustrates how every person’s life touches and is touched by so many others.
Hoffman will discuss his book, take questions and looks forward to greeting friends old and new. He will also sign copies of the book, which will be available for sale for $19.95 (price includes sales tax).
Seating is limited. Please call the Maple Shade Mansion at 814-265-1023 to reserve seats.