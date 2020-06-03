BROCKWAY — The following are BC3 @ Brockway’s historic first class of RN graduates from the area.
Karrie Breindel, 29, of St. Marys, is a 2009 graduate of St. Marys Area High School and earned a licensed practical nurse diploma from Clearfield County Career and Technical Center.
Breindel received a Varischetti Family Scholarship and will graduate debt-free from BC3 @ Brockway.
She plans to work as a registered nurse in labor and delivery “because I have always enjoyed babies,” she said.
Breindel gave birth to her second child in late April, an 8.1-pound son whom she named Jonathan.
Julianne Forsythe, 21, of Brookville, a homeschooled high school student who graduated in 2017, serves as a nationally registered emergency medical technician with Jefferson County EMS. She plans to pursue certification as a prehospital registered nurse.
Forsythe’s father, David, a flight paramedic, this spring completed his first year in BC3 @ Brockway’s Nursing, RN, program and her sister, Tessa, will begin the program this fall.
Forsythe received a Janice Phillips Larrick Nursing Scholarship and a Varischetti Family Scholarship and will graduate debt-free from BC3 @ Brockway.
She has played six or seven songs “every week” on piano during Sunday morning services at Center Hill Community Church in Knox Dale since she was 14.
Michele Hatten, 52, of Curwensville, is a 1985 graduate of DuBois Area High School who earned a licensed practical nursing diploma in 1988 from Clearfield County Career and Technical Center.
The grandmother of two said she intends to pursue a bachelor’s degree in registered nursing. She works as a licensed practical nurse for Guardian Home and Community Services, Brockway.
Hatten received two Varischetti Family Scholarships and a Mary Agnes Schneider Heineman Scholarship.
Becoming a registered nurse was “something I wanted to do years ago, but then you have to raise your children,” Hatten said. “When my daughter went off to college, so did I.”
Alaina Horm, 20, of Falls Creek, is a 2018 graduate of DuBois Area High School and said she has accepted a position as an operating room nurse at Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois.
Horm received two Varischetti Family Scholarships, and the Marlen Lang Nursing Scholarship, and will graduate from BC3 @ Brockway debt-free.
Horm has hiked on three different trips in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest.
“Mount Rainier, Olympic National,” she said. “Beautiful, beautiful places that makes you in awe of the world that we live in.”
Brooke Hummel, 20, of Brookville, is a 2017 graduate of Brookville Area High School who said she has accepted a position in the medical-surgery unit at Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois.
Hummel received three Varischetti Family Scholarships.
She likes to bake strawberry-filled cupcakes from scratch with her fiancé and his family.
Angelina Hynds, 22, of Brockway, a 2016 graduate of Brockway Area High School, said she has accepted a position on the medical-surgery floor of Penn Highlands in DuBois.
Her interest in registered nursing was influenced by the care she received after being diagnosed as having pseudotumor cerebri – which created “vision problems and headaches,” she said — when Hynds was 12.
“Whenever you are in the hospital, you don’t see the doctors as much as you do the nurses and nurses’ aides,” Hynds said. “That’s just what I wanted to be, directly involved in the patients’ care.”
Nick Mancuso, 32, of Brockway, a 2006 graduate of Brockway Area High School, also earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and plans to work in mental health nursing.
Sadie Viglione, 24, of Kersey, Elk County, is a 2013 graduate of Elk County Catholic High School in St. Marys and earned an associate degree in occupational therapist assistant from The Pennsylvania State University’s branch campus in DuBois in 2016.
Viglione received a Varischetti Family Scholarship and said she has accepted a position in the intensive care unit at Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois.
She said she chose BC3 @ Brockway’s Nursing, R.N., program because of its location and affordability and because “I knew I wanted to help people. A lot of people need our help.”
Rachel Watt, 23, of Brockway, earned a high school equivalency diploma in 2015 and certification as an emergency medical technician with Jefferson County EMS.
Watt received a Varischetti Family Scholarship and said she has accepted a position in the emergency department of Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois.
Her mother, Rebecca, is a licensed practical nurse, as is a maternal aunt, Tammy. Maternal aunts April and Stephanie are registered nurses.
Watt enjoys outdoor activities such as fishing, and spending time with her friends and family.