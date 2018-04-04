BROCKWAY — Best-selling children’s book author and illustrator Zachariah O’Hora is visiting the area. O’Hora will visit Brockway Elementary School on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium. Afterwards, he will travel to the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library in Brookville for a 1 p.m. presentation. Children ages 0-7 and their parents or guardians are invited to attend these special events.
Mengle Memorial Library of Brockway, Brockway Elementary School, and Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library of Brookville are partnering with the PA One Book, Every Young Child initiative to bring this special, one-time event to the area. For more information, contact Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway at 265-8245 or Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library in Brookville at 849-5512.
