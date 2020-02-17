PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Brookville, DuBois, Indiana, and Punxsutawney Chamber of Commences will present a “Meet the 66th Legislative District State Representative Candidates Event” on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Country Club located at 408 North Main St., Punxsutawney.
Candidates will be answering audience submitted questions and have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with attendees. Appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. This event is open to the public.
This event is being sponsored through the generosity of Brookville Equipment Corporation, Indiana Regional Medical Center, LifeSpan Family Services, Penn Highlands Healthcare, Punxsutawney Area Hospital, Smith, Nale & Company, Inc., and Varischetti Holdings, LP. Candidates planning to participate in this event must email the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, Inc. at chamber@punxsutawney.com their name and contact information.