CLEARFIELD — Megan McGarry is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist and a distinguished vocalist and songwriter. This Pennsylvania-born and ever-smiling songstress radiates positivity and is exploring and excavating the depths of American Roots Music and bringing it to new light.
In her tour, Megan will also be appearing in a full-band setting, Megan McGarry & Company, alongside Boston-based musicians and fellow recent-Berklee graduates, guitarist Ben Knorr, and upright bassist Noah Harrington, as well as her father, Chris McGarry on mandolin and guitar.
Combining the rich sounds of Megan’s clawhammer banjo, fiddle, and voice with mandolin, guitar, and upright bass, they’ll perform a fun and engaging blend of old-time tunes, bluegrass standards, and original songs. McGarry & Co. will demonstrate through their energetically positive approach to performance the excellence of American Roots Music to new and seasoned listeners.
CAST will host a concert by Megan McGarry and several of her talented friends on Saturday, July 14 at 6:30. Tickets are $10 each and seating is general. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org/tickets, at the CAST office July 5, 9, 12 from 5:30-6:30, and at the box office 30 minutes before the show.
CAST is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 E Locust Street in the heart of Downtown Clearfield. For more info, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call (814) 765-4474.
