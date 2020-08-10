DuBOIS — Parker J. Meholick, a member of the Class of 2020 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend St. Francis University, Loretto. His field of study will be exploratory.
Meholick is a parishioner of The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Sykesville.
At Central, Meholick was a member of the National Honor Society, Senior Class Play, The Baseball Show, Campus Ministry. He played and lettered in basketball, golf and soccer. He was selected for the All-Tournament Team Selection and Tip-Off Tournament.
Meholick graduated from Central having earned nine college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College. He received the Saint Francis University Presidential Scholarship and Grant.
He is the son of Jamie and Marcy Meholick, DuBois.