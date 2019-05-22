The VFW Post 813 services 18 cemeteries in DuBois and surrounding areas for Memorial Day. The Post puts 2,500 American flags on the graves of fallen veterans. If by mistake they missed a grave, one can stop at VFW Post 813 to receive a flag.
Memorial Day flag notice
Jessica Welsh
