BROCKWAY — March is National Reading Month, so it is now a perfect time to discuss the importance of reading. Mengle Memorial Library has a series of events slated for March.
Library Events
1-2-3 Grow with Me, Tuesdays March 3–31 at 10 a.m. This five-week children’s play and development program is available to all families with young children five years of age and younger. Please call the library for more information or to register.
Afternoon Reader’s Group, Wednesday, March 18 at 1:15 p.m. Come and discuss whatever you’ve been reading. New members are always welcome!
Book Sale, Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Mahjong, Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wonderful Wednesday, April 15, at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Help the library raise funds and enjoy some wonderful homemade soup and desserts at the same time. There will also be used books for sale. You never know what hidden treasures you may find in the library’s book sale!
Surprise Saturday, April 18, Our special guest will be with us from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be crafts and face painting for the kids, and soup and dessert will be on sale for everyone.
Please remember that if Brockway School District closes due to weather, the library will also be closed.
Please register for library events by calling 265-8245.