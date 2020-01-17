BROCKWAY — Mengle Memorial Library has a series of events slated for the next three months, including one to help parents navigate child development.
Starting March 3, Mengle will offer the 1-2-3 Grow With Me program for children five and under. Once a week for five weeks, the library hosts a child-development specialist to talk with parents about topics such as literacy, speech and hearing, music, nutrition, and child development.
Mengle Head Librarian Darlene Marshall said that the program is designed to help parents feel comfortable asking questions.
“The relaxed atmosphere of the program offers caregivers an opportunity to ask questions about their child’s growth and development,” she said. “Depending on the issue, parents probably wonder if their question is a problem, something to monitor, or perfectly normal. The visiting expert can offer useful information to help.”
The parents will be able to talk to the experts because their children will be engaging with toys designed for imaginative play.
“The best part of 1-2-3 Grow with Me is the play!” Marshall said. “The toys work on areas like motor skills development, pre-literacy, music, and rhythm. The toys were specially chosen to be open-ended and developmentally appropriate for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.”
Along with 1-2-3 Grow With Me, Mengle offers a full slate of activities for families in the Brockway area. January and February have story hour on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. On February 12, there’s a readers’ group at 1:15 p.m. Every Friday, mah-jongg solitaire is played in the library, plus Fridays are Fine Free Fridays so patrons can return books. The book sale is every Saturday.
“No matter when you visit, we have a dedicated play area stocked with toys and games for kids of every age,” Marshall said, but she added that the space for 1-2-3 Grow With Me is limited.
To sign up, parents and caregivers can call 265-8245.