BROCKWAY — The Mengle Memorial Library was proud to host author David Poyer for a talk recently. A Brockway native and former Navy service member, he now teaches creative writing at Wilkes University and works in the publishing industry.
During his talk, Poyer read excerpts from his Hemlock County series, advised his audience on publishing, and signed books.
Poyer talked about his own method of writing, and the way he teaches his students to write.
“There is no such thing as writer’s block,” Poyer said. He described how he ensures that it will never become a problem for him or his students.
For the first three months of his class, his students do not get to write a word of their book. First, they must design their characters, getting to know every part of their personality, back story, and desires.
Then they must write their outlines, figuring every detail of the plot and the ending.
The students then are allowed to start on their novel. Many are surprised at how easily it all comes once the groundwork is laid.
Other students still struggle. This, Poyer said, is because there is the small, insistent voice of a critic in their heads, telling them that the plot is stupid, and the characters useless.
Luckily for these students, Poyer has a solution.
A collector of typewriters, he lends one to each of these students and has them write a chapter of their novel with it. Poyer claimed that this forces his students to move forward with their writing, instead of going back over and over again to rewrite the same paragraph.
“You can imagine the complaints I get. It hurts my hands. I can’t go back and fix it. But that is the point,” he said.
Inspiration for work can take a lot of time to come, with the plot coming in bits and pieces as the author plans his work. Poyer recalled that he once had a book come flooding to him all at once while he was driving through Western Pennsylvania: “I was getting characters, scenes, and dialogue all in a flash. So what did I do? I pulled over and began to write it all down.” He laughed, and said that it was like, “Netflix on dial up.”
During the question portion of his talk, Poyer advised his audience to spend a lot of time revising their work.
“Publishers are always hungry for good work, but unfortunately that means work,” he said.
The bestselling author revealed that it takes several years, and seven or eight drafts before he has the final draft of his own books.
As for getting published, he advised that short story authors get published in literary magazines first. Agents may see their work, and reach out to them. After this, the agent will put the hopeful author in contact with an editor and a publisher. He also mentioned that going to college or graduate school for writing will put a person in contact with publishers and increase their chances of getting published.
Poyer advised that authors stay away from self-publishing as well. While it may be tempting to see results right away, Poyer told his audience to envision that they had a diamond encrusted Rolex watch: “Now, imagine you take that Rolex off in a Porta Potty, and dropped it into the toilet. The Rolex is the good work, but all that other stuff is what other authors are self-publishing. In David Poyer’s opinion, you should not self-publish.”
Poyer’s talk concluded with a book signing. For more information about David Poyer, go to www.davidpoyer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.