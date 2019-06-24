BROCKWAY — On Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., everyone is invited to Mengle Memorial Library for some fun and to help raise money for the library at the same time. Bring your own Nerf gun, foam darts and eye protection, and let the Nerf darts fly.
The cost to support the library will be $5 per participant for an hour of play. Due to limited space pre-registration is required, so call the library soon to reserve a time slot. The library will also have a food stand with hot dogs, beverages and desserts available for purchase. The used book room will also have a special sale. One can get all the books that will fit into a bag for only $1.
At the same time the Nerf Wars are being played inside the library, Murray’s Ford will be outside in the parking lot. Several new vehicles will be available for test driving. Visitors over 18 with a valid driver’s license and automobile insurance can take a new Ford out for a spin and earn $20 for the library. Murray’s Ford will donate $20 to the library for everyone who test drives a vehicle and fills out a post-survey. The library can make up to $6,000 during this event, which will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Only one donation will be allowed per address.
In the children’s library, Summer Reading is underway. Programs are held on Tuesdays through August 6 for kids of all ages. Those who can’t make it to the library on Tuesdays can still participate. The library has a story hour table with a book and activity that families can do together any time that they visit, as well as book logs to take home and complete on one’s own time. Kids can stage a puppet show, play with Legos, cook a pretend meal in the play kitchen, or put together some puzzles.
On August 30, the library will be drawing for the winner for a lighthouse yard ornament. Crafted and donated by Sam Sleigh, this beautiful lighthouse will brighten anyone’s yard. Everyone who donated to the library’s fund drive or filled out a fund drive form will be entered into this drawing. If you haven’t already entered the drawing, stop by the library for a form. Then join us on August 30 at 4:00 when we will draw the winning entry. You do not need to be present to win and no donation is necessary to enter the drawing.
Whether it’s too hot or rainy to be outside or you are looking for some boredom busters, it’s always a great time to visit the library. Visit us on July 20 for Family Fun. Visit the library any day to borrow some books for lazy summer afternoon reading, participate in our summer reading programs, or bring the kids in to play and learn in our children’s library. The library is a great place where everyone in the whole community can get together.
Mengle Memorial Library Events
Fourth of July Book Sale
- Wednesday, July 3: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Thursday, July 4: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Bag Day)
- Friday, July 5: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Bag Day)
- Saturday, July 6: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Bag Day)
Note: Bag Day features all the books you can fit into a bag for only $2.00
The Library will be closed Thursday, July 4, except for the book sale downstairs.
Family Fun Day
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20
• Nerf Wars (pre-registration required for 1 hour time slots at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.)
• Drive for a Cause (pre-registration suggested)
• Hot dog stand with beverages and baked goods for sale
• Book sale – $1 per bag of books
Summer Reading
June 11 – August 6
Tuesday program times:
- Ages 0-4: 10 a.m.
- Ages 5-9: 11 a.m.
- Ages 10-up: 1 p.m.
Mahjongg
Fridays at 1 p.m.
If you’ve never played but are interested in learning, the ladies will be happy to teach you.
Tech Tuesdays
Have questions about using your device? Visit the library Tuesday afternoons from 3 – 4 p.m. for assistance.
Saturday hours
Summer Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., June 29 – Aug. 31. The book sale will be available during Saturday hours.
Visit the library’s Facebook page for other special programs. Please register for library events by calling 265-8245.