BROCKWAY — The following are recent memorials from the Mengle Memorial Library.
- Dorothy Jane Armstrong by Candice Kerr
- John Biss by Boyd & Mary Kay Bartlett; Rex & Carla Bullers & Family; John & Evelyn Carlson; Thomas Delio; Ed & Clara Ferraro; Paula Graham Hart & John F. Scarnati; Tim & Kathy Keister; Robert & Ann Marchiori & Family; Darlene & Duane Marshall; Mengle Memorial Library, Board, Staff & Volunteers; Bob & Martha Preston; Betty Routch; Melissa Spencer & Family; Dick & Clara Trunzo; Dr. Eddie, Patrick, Mary Elizabeth Schlemmer & Family
- Louise Ferraraccio Mancini Butts by Rex & Clara Bullers
- Raymond W. Coder by Marlene Coder
- Clara Lou Cooper by American Legion Parson Marnati Post 95 Auxiliary; Mary Janet Youngdahl
- Althea Crawford by Lydia Gould, Karen Bussard, Marianne Martini & Jody Landini; Steve, Jody Landini & Family
- Deceased Patrons by Brockway Sons of Italy
- Kimberly Dollard by Lois & Pat Taylor, D.W. & Judy Holt
- Darl Eck by The Marchiori Family
- Jean Grimes by Gary & Laura Anderson; Horton-Brockway Area Lions Club; Sheila Mikkelson
- Joyce Hess by Brookville Area Senior Citizens
- Terri Holjencin by Linda & Lloyd Bovaird; John Martino
- Cora Arvilla Holt by Sandra Lynn Smith
- Cobb Hook by Robert & Ann Marchiori & Family
- Anthony Inzana by Brockway Borough; Tino & Eileen Genevro; Dave & Janice Inzana
- Elaine Irvine by Marlene Coder
- Robert K Irvine by Marlene Coder
- Joann Jewell by Jason & Kathleen Green
- Evelyn Jordan by Jason & Kathleen Green
- Merle Keister Family by Elva Keister
- Jack Lackatos by Mengle Memorial Library Board, Staff & Volunteers
- Virginia Landini by Ed & Clara Ferraro
- Laurita “Rita” Leiberton by Steve & Jody Landini, John, Becky & Ethan Emerick, Joe, Erin, Andrew & Nicholas Grogan
- Jack Livingood by Ed & Clara Ferraro; John & Mary Waugaman
- Margaret & Thomas Mancini by Rex & Clara Bullers
- Marcella Martini by Pat & Mary Jo Donlin; Mike & Fran Sundie
- Vivian Martino by Ed & Clara, Ross & Laura Ferraro; Virginia Smith & Family; Sylvia Verne; Dave & Diane Verne
- Clyde May by Mary Kay & Boyd Bartlett
- Marlene McKay by John & Evelyn Carlson; Donna Galluzzi; Ed & Clara Ferraro
- Sarah McMullen by Mengle Memorial Library Board, Staff & Volunteers
- Raymond (Lee) Moore by Tim & Jackie Andrulonis; Ed & Clara Ferraro; Gary & Lou Ann Tamburlin
- Maxine Nava by Brockway American Legion Auxiliary Post 95
- Betsy Pearce by John & Elsa Barrow; Cindi Lindholm and Sons; Steve, Sandy, Grace, Dessie & Sarah Joy Preston
- LaRue Morrison Podmore by Larry & Leslee Galluzzi
- Russ Quinn by Shirley Quinn
- Donald Rogos by Deanna Kolash; John Martino; Darlene & Jane Weirich; Army & Barb Fortunato; Virginia, Steve, Jody, Denny, Linda, Gary and Theresa Landini & Family; Your Forever Friends –Deby, Petie, Donna, Karen, Paula, Rene, and Vicki
- Elaine Thompson Samilio by Bobbie Lou Galluzzi; Ray, Bonnie, Don, & Barb Cherubini, & Rich, Nick, & Clay
- Judith Scarnati by Donald L. Parulo; Shirley Rendos Mauro; Syliva Verne; Brockway High School Class of 1958; Thomas Gross; Kay Peterson; Mark Puhala; Greg & Carol Puhala
- Mary Scarnati by Paula Hart
- Ronald L Scull by Steve, Jody Landini & Family
- Randy Sickeri by Bobbie Galluzzi
- Roberta Sickeri by Donna Galluzzi
- Shirley Steele by Mary Kay & Boyd Bartlett
- Edie Teeter by D.W. & Judy Holt; Scotty Muir; Edward & Barbara Pisarchick; Brenton & Marilyn Rearick; Sam & Mary Sleigh; Veronica Lavella, Mike & Linda Olivio
- Sis Tokar by John Martino
- Jeanne Krauss Vassallo by Ed & Clara Ferraro; St. Vincent de Paul Society
- Joe Verne by Don & Molly DeSantis; Norma Gregorio; John Martino; John & Mary Jo Waugaman
- Janice Erickson Wildnauer by Brockway Class of 1977
