The need for metal-machining workers in the region continues to grow, and Penn State DuBois, in conjunction with Workrforce Solutions of North Central Pennsylvania, has developed an entry-level training to help get more operators into the local industry.
This rewarding and much-needed career has tremendous growth potential for someone with basic skills and knowledge of the computer numerical control (CNC) machinery that is so prevalent in powder metal secondary shops and other metal fabrication facilities.
The program runs from the beginning of August until mid-November and consists of 72 course hours. A unique combination of high-level classroom and hands-on training, the classes all take place on the Penn State DuBois campus. Class sizes are limited to allow more interaction with the instructors and there are a limited number of classes each year.
Penn State DuBois and Workforce Solutions, in partnership with several of the region’s leading metal-manufacturing companies, developed the course for job seekers or existing employees who would like to learn basic CNC Lathe operating and programming skills. This is the second running of this training that graduated 11 trainees earlier this year.
Utilizing some of the region’s best manufacturing instructors and veteran CNC operators, students gain both the knowledge and the skills to become CNC Lathe operators. Hands-on classes are taught using a HAAS Lathe in the campus’ engineering production laboratory.
Lecture courses include: industrial math, blueprint reading, metrology, geometry, and geometric dimensioning and tolerance. Hands-on classes include: introduction to CNC lathe (8 hours), CNC lathe operations (6 hours), basic G and M codes and touching offsets (5.5 hours), CNC programming and set-up (16 hours), and CNC lathe troubleshooting (3 hours).
Workforce Solutions of North Central Pennsylvania may have funding available for job seekers looking to enter the trade and incumbent workers who need to upgrade their current skills.
Those interested in applying for funding for this training may contact Pam Streich, director of strategic planning and project management, at 814-245-1835 or pstreich@ncwdb.org. Companies wishing to review eligibility guidelines or fill out an incumbent worker training application may go to the Workforce Solutions web site. Companies sending incumbent workers may be required to contribute a percentage of the cost to the training and the amount is based on company size.
Companies that would like to discuss enrolling trainees into an upcoming CNC Lathe Training should contact Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education at 814-375-4836.