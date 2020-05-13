BETHANY, W.Va. – Bethany College recently announced the newest members of Gamma Sigma Kappa honor society and the Society for Distinguished Campus Leaders.
Gamma Sigma Kappa is a scholastic society founded at Bethany in 1932. Degree-seeking students who have achieved a high cumulative scholarship index (over at least four consecutive semesters, provided that in no semester their scholastic index falls below a 3.00 and provided they have completed at least 12 graded credits in each of the semesters) may, upon recommendation of the Honors Committee, be considered for membership. No more than 10 percent of any class will be recommended.
Riley Meyers, of DuBois, is among the newest local members of Gamma Sigma Kappa.
Society for Distinguished Campus Leaders is a junior and senior society established in 1948 to give recognition to students of high character who have demonstrated competent and unselfish leadership in student activities and have been constructive citizens of the College community. Selection is made by members of the society with the advice and approval of the Honors Committee.
Meyers is also the newest local member of the society.
The inductions are typically recognized during Bethany’s formal Honors Day ceremony, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the annual tradition was moved online. In March, Bethany extended its spring break ad transitioned to remote instruction through the end of the spring semester.