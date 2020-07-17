DuBOIS — Michael David Micknis, a faculty member for DuBois Central Catholic, was conferred his Master’s of Science in Educational Development and Strategies from Wilkes University this summer.
Micknis completed his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the Pennsylvania State University in 2002.
Micknis has been employed by DCC for 17 years. He teaches Social Studies 6,7,8 and Physical Education 6, 7.
A resident of DuBois, Micknis is married to Patti and has three sons, Alex, Bryce and Colin.