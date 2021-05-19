PITTSBURGH — Mikayla Duffalo, of Brockway, has been awarded the Pittsburgh Technical College (PTC) Richard S. Caliguiri Award from the PTC School of Criminal Justice, given to the top students in a graduating class.
Duffalo, a 2019 Brockway Area Jr. Sr. High School graduate, has earned an associate of science degree in Criminal Justice and was presented the Caliguiri award at PTC’s virtual commencement ceremony on April 13, 2021. The ceremony was broadcast via PTC’s YouTube channel and is available for repeat viewing.
“This award allows PTC faculty to distinguish graduating students that have demonstrated success in academics, perseverance, professionalism and leadership during their education at PTC,” said Christine Ioli, Alumni Coordinator for PTC. “The honorees can take great pride in knowing they are seen as models of exemplary students.”
The Richard S. Caliguiri Award was created in 1981 to recognize both academic achievement, personal achievement and perseverance. It is named in honor of PTC graduate Richard Caliguiri, former mayor of Pittsburgh. To date, there are 927 award winners in PTC’s Alumni Association.