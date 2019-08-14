Justin A. Miknis, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Kent State University, Kent, Ohio.
At Central, Miknis was a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council. He was a 2010 TCSE Player of the Year and Third Team All Star player in basketball. He was a player in First Team for baseball.
Miknis graduated from Central with six college credits through the school’s DCC College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College. He received the DCC Key for Athletics and is the recipient of the Baseball Scholarship, Kent State President’s Award, Kent State University Trustee Scholarship, and Kent State University Award.
His parents are Dan and Kim Miknis.