The members of the Quehanna Industrial Development Corp. have been hard at work on this year’s 100 Mile Yard Sale to be held July 20-21.
The directories have been printed and they are available at the following locations for a cost of $2 per directory. Participation posters are also available at these locations for those who have paid in advance and/or need to pay to participate. There is a detailed map offering each yard sale location for those who are listed in the directory.
The locations are:
- Shawville Power Plant (Guard house), Shawville
- Visit Clearfield County Tourism Office, Clearfield
- Goshen Township, Shawville
- Girard Township, Lecontes Mills
- Karthaus Park, Karthaus
- Benezette Store, Benezette
The 100 Mile Yard Sale T-shirts were printed by Jim’s Sports Center again this year and will be available at the following locations: Shawville Power Plant Guard Station, QIDC Stand at Big M’s garage in Karthaus, and at the Benezette Store in Benezette during the 100 Mile Yard Sale.
They can also be purchased before the 100 Mile Yard Sale and picked up at the Shawville Power Plant Guard Station as well as the Benezette Store. The cost for the T-shirts will be $15 for each, and they range in size from Small to 4 XL in adult sizes.
This year’s T-shirt has the famous cow truck displayed on it to honor Fawn Sensenig, who helped organize and run the 100 Mile Yard Sale for years.
We have also added a train and caricature honoring the founder of the QIDC, the late Raymond “Sap” Savel who we lost earlier this year.
Visit Clearfield County is 100 Mile Yard Sale’s main sponsor again this year.
