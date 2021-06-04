BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center will host the sixth annual Military Collectibles Show on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Brookville.
This indoor event includes two buildings featuring 100 tables of both vendors and exhibitors from across Pennsylvania. They will be displaying a wide range of interesting military collectibles and related items from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam, and Gulf wars to the present. Items for show, sale and trade will include weapons, uniforms, accouterments, photographs, artifacts, publications, and other items of historical interest to both the beginner and advanced military collector.
Attendees are invited to bring items for identification, appraisal or sale. This event is a great opportunity to talk to many experts and learn about military history.
The Jefferson County Fairgrounds are located on Route 28 approximately ½ mile north of Interstate 80 (Exit 81). Adult admission is $7 and children under twelve are free. For additional information, contact the Jefferson County History Center at 814-849-0077 or go to jchconline.org.