BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center’s sixth annual Military Collectibles Show will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Grounds. This indoor event of vendors and exhibitors features two buildings of military collectibles including weapons, uniforms, insignia medals, photographs, books and other items dating from the Civil War to the present.
The event will also feature door prizes and a drawing for a Traditions Mini .69 caliber Old Ironsides Black Powder Cannon. Raffle tickets for the cannon are only $5 each or 3 tickets for $10. Show admission is $7 for adults and free for children 16 and under. There will be a food concession all day. Vendor tables are still available.
For more information, please contact the Jefferson County History Center at 814-849-0077 or visit the website at jchconline.org or contact Ken Burkett at kburkett-jchc@windstream.net