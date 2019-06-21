The Reitz Theater Players will present, "Million Dollar Quartet," at the DuBois Area Middle School on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., as a special one-night fundraising performance for the Reitz Theater.
Million Dollar Quartet is made possible through a grant from the Gray Family Foundation.
This show was created by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, with original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and you will be able to further support the Reitz Theater as there will be concessions available, a basket raffle and a 50/50 prior to the show, along with complimentary sweet tea. Winners of the basket raffle and 50/50 will be announced during intermission.
Tickets for this show cost $25. Tickets can be purchased online at www.reitztheater.com, at Ace Hardware in DuBois or by visiting the Reitz Theater Box Office (36 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois), which is open Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., and Wednesdays from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. Please call ahead at 814-375-4274 to make special arrangements for handicapped seating. The DuBois Area Middle School is located at 404 Liberty Boulevard in DuBois.