READING — Kylee Mitchell of Clearfield has been named a Peer Tutor by the Academic Success Center at Alvernia University. Mitchell, studying Healthcare Science, was selected to tutor in Science for the 2020-2021 academic year.
“Peer Tutors in the ASC offer more than tutoring,” Carla Mannix, Assistant Director of Academic Support Services, said. “They help students adjust to the academic rigors of college and reveal the secrets behind being a successful student.”
Peer Tutors are selected on the basis of academic skill, leadership, character, and the ability to communicate well with others. Working on a one-on-one basis or in small groups, Peer Tutors answer questions on course material and aid in comprehension of course content. Their work has proven to be invaluable in honing student skills and increasing understanding in a student’s area of study.