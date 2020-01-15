The Rev. Michael Robinson (’82) will be the keynote speaker for Clarion University’s Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration at 5 p.m. Jan. 23 in the multi-purpose room of Gemmell Student Center. His topic will be “The King Legacy: Building Community through Education.” The celebration is free and open to all.
Robinson is an award winner in the corporate, higher education and civic sectors of society. He has worked as a leader in human resources, professional development training and career coaching. He has helped hundreds of students and professionals in their development and workforce placement.
The event also includes poetry, music and food.
“It’s a great opportunity for the university and community to come together to celebrate Dr. King’s vision of a society that accepts people for who they are,” said Rogers Laugand, the university’s director of Minority Student Services. “The hope is that people leave the event with the understanding that we all share in the responsibility to make our world a better place by standing up for what is right and just, and challenging those who are wrong.”
Sponsors are Minority Student Services, the Clarion chapter of NAACP, the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, the Leadership Council and the African American Caucus.