JOHNSONBURG — Local high school students were busy throughout December preparing for their future.
Johnsonburg Area High School teacher Mrs. Chelgreen and St. Marys High School teachers, Mrs. Brody and Mr. Taylor, partnered once again with the CEC DISCOVER Partnership for their annual mock interviews.
This event is typically an in-person experience; however, this year required transitioning to a virtual platform.
Sophomore students prepared a resume and cover letter prior to the event. Students were connected with local employers from Alpha Precision Group, Domtar, Elk County Conservation District, Northern PA Regional College, Advantage Sales, Amphenol, Contact Technologies, Elk County Courthouse, Horizon Technologies, North Central Regional Planning Development Center, and the Community Education Center who interviewed students as if they were actually hiring them.
Ninety percent of students agreed that this experience helped reduce their stress and anxiety for an actual interview in the future and most agreed the immediate feedback received from this experience was valuable.
One student said, “I was surprised to learn that even though I was very nervous through the interview, we still had a fluent conversation and I was able to answer her questions.”
Eighty five percent of students agreed that they learned what knowledge and skills they need to strengthen to be successful on their next interview.
One student commented, “I was surprised at how helpful the interviewer was by giving me advice about certain skills to have or work on for the job.”
This experience also gave students the opportunity to find confidence in themselves as one student shared, “I was honestly shocked by how easily the interview flowed and how I was a lot better at answering the questions than I thought I would be. My biggest issue seems to be self doubt.”
Those who would like to be part of this experience as a guest interviewer, contact Amy Goode at the Community Education Center at 814-781-3437 or email cec@communityedcenter.com.