DuBOIS — On June 15, the film Potential Inertia (feature film, 1 hour 18 minutes) will be shown as part of the NAFCo Monthly Film Festival Series at 7:30 p.m. at the Reitz Theater in DuBois.
Declan Holmes is graduating college, a hard enough time as it is, and heading out into the real world. The loss he experiences is like nothing he has ever known before. ‘Potential Inertia’ is the story of his journey through a very difficult time, and the relationships that can either build you up or tear you apart. The film was written, directed, and produced by Oil City filmmaker Matt Croyle and his film company One Fish Media. Croyle will conduct a question and answer session after the film showing. Croyle also is the host of the annual Oil Valley Film Festival held in Oil City in September.
