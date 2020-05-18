DuBOIS — The service of more than 2,500 veterans buried at Morningside Cemetery in DuBois were honored this past weekend with the placing of the American Flag on their graves.
More than 30 people volunteered their time Saturday to place the flags. Members from DuBois American Legion Post 17, Auxiliary Unit 17, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 17 and American Legion Riders Chapter 17 were present.
Also helping were members from the DuBois Area Honor Guard, in addition to people from other organizations.