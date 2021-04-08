DuBOIS — Mother’s Day Out preschool, a ministry of the Lakeside Methodist Church, 420 First St., DuBois, will be holding an open house on Thursday, April 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
This is a great opportunity to enroll for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, tour the facility, meet the teachers and visit the classrooms.
The school also has “before and after school child care.”
Mother’s Day Out preschool seeks to meet the needs of parents and caregivers of preschoolers by offering quality education and child-care in a safe and loving environment.
For more information, please call 814-371-3615 or email us at mdopreschoollakeside@gmail.com.