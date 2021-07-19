CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2021 during two commencement ceremonies held at the College’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center on May 15.
One ceremony was for the School of Nursing and Health Sciences and the other ceremony celebrated the graduates of the School of Business, Arts & Sciences.
During the events, 154 graduates who completed their degree requirements in their respective majors were recognized. The events were highlighted by addresses delivered by Jan Fisher, President of UPMC Altoona/UPMC Bedford, and Adam Sheetz, Executive Vice President of Operations at Sheetz Inc.
The Mount Aloysius College Class of 2021 includes the following local individuals:
Curwensville: Audrianne Paige Lynn Bradley, Bachelor of Arts in History/Political Science; Brittany McGarry, Associate of Science in Nursing, cum laude.
Dagus Mines: Bryanna Rose Ott, Associate of Science in Early Childhood Education.
Osceola Mills: Mary Josephine Hughes Gunter, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Philipsburg: Cameron Stewart Domblisky, Bachelor of Science in General Science, magna cum laude; David Michael McPherson, Associate of Science in Information Technology.
Punxsutawney: Allison M. Ishman, Bachelor of Science in Biology, summa cum laude.
Ramey: Emily Kathleen Kolesar, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Reynoldsville: Nicholas A. Meholick, Associate of Science in Nursing.