CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the George I. Alden Trust to be used for the purchase of a virtual human dissection Anatomage Table that will be used to enhance the teaching of anatomy in the College's health science programs. The table will allow students to virtually dissect subjects in a 3D environment, and complete quizzes using built-in software. The College plans to launch the new system in spring 2020.
"We are all very proud to be a part of the Alden Trust's incredible history of promoting and enhancing higher education," said Dr. John W. Mills, president of Mount Aloysius College. "This amazing system will directly enhance the quality of the educational experience at Mount Aloysius College. We will be the only institution within 50 miles, and 1 of only 16 in the state, to offer this experience to incoming students."
Dr. John Whitlock, professor and coordinator of human anatomy and physiology at the College, says the addition will greatly enhance the educational experience in the anatomical sciences for Mount Aloysius.
"From a teaching perspective, one of the most important parts of anatomy is context; that is, how does this structure fit in or interact with others. That's pretty hard to get from 2D illustrations or cadaver photos," said Whitlock. "Here, we'll be able to manipulate the entire body in real time, giving students that context and being able to give them a look at the human body that we otherwise would not be able to offer."
According to the Anatomage website, "The Anatomage Table is the most technologically advanced 3D anatomy visualization system for anatomy and physiology education and is being adopted by many of the world's leading medical schools and institutions. It has been featured in the TEDTalks Conference, PBS, Fuji TV, and numerous other journals for its innovative approach to anatomy presentation."
Mount Aloysius College offers a number of associate and bachelor degrees in health science fields such as Nursing, Medical Imaging Radiography and Ultrasonography, Surgical Technology and Physical Therapist Assistant.
For more information about Mount Aloysius College visit the College's website at www.mtaloy.edu, or call (888) 823-2220.