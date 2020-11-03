CRESSON — Students interested in public relations and marketing can apply to Mount Aloysius College’s new Bachelor of Science in Marketing degree. In the new major, students will learn a wide variety of marketing and business administration skills through both theory-based and hands-on education.
“The Mount Aloysius Business Department is excited to offer this new major in marketing,” said Dr. Cathleen Golden, chairperson of the Business Department at MAC. “As with our other business programs at the College, this new program bridges the gap between classroom concepts and real-world practices.”
The new marketing program will feature classes such as graphic design, marketing research, public relations, digital media editing, consumer behavior, communications media, video editing, and a dedicated marketing internship, in addition to select business administration classes. All classes are presented by Mount Aloysius’ experienced faculty in the liberal arts tradition.
“In our business administration program, we offer two marketing specializations that are very popular with students,” Golden said. “Many prospective and current students requested a dedicated marketing major. Based on the demand and the experience of our faculty, we decided it was time to develop the specializations into a full bachelor’s degree.”
For more information on the MAC marketing major, visit www.mtaloy.edu.