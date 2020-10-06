CRESSON — After a national search, Mount Aloysius College announced that John A. Farkas, Ph.D., has been named Vice President for Institutional Advancement. Farkas will be responsible for guiding and overseeing all development and alumni relations activities for the College.
“John brings substantial depth and breadth of experience to this vice presidential role,” said John N. McKeegan, J.D., President of Mount Aloysius College. “His understanding of higher education, including leadership success in philanthropy, and experience with enrollment, teaching, and service on accreditation teams will be a great addition to Mount Aloysius. We are excited to welcome John to our advancement team.”
Farkas comes to Mount Aloysius most recently from Felician University in New Jersey, where he served as the Vice President for University Advancement. He served in similar roles at several other colleges, as well as a senior principal for a leading North American fundraising consulting firm, and as a chief development officer.
“From the moment I stepped on campus, I realized Mount Aloysius College was the place for me,” said Farkas. “The College is mission-driven and the success of our students is our priority. I look forward to working under President John McKeegan’s leadership, in support of his vision for the College.”
Farkas earned his Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from Georgia State University. He also earned a Master of Science in Counselor Education and a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education, both from the University of Scranton. Farkas began his work at Mount Aloysius on Sept. 14.